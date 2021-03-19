‘Elderly’ man shot on 37th St

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD are investigation after a man was found shot Friday afternoon.
LMPD says they were called around 3 pm Friday to the 600 block of S 37th St for the reports of shooting.
Officers found an elderly man who’d been shot.
He was conscious and alert while being transported to University Hospital.
It’s not clear if the man was a resident of the area but the shooting did occur outside.
Second Division detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
