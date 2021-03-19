FORECAST: Chilly end to Winter; Sunny, quiet weekend ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES
- WIND: Gusts near 30 mph at times today
- SPRING BEGINS: Saturday Morning at 5:37 AM ET
- NEXT WEEK: Warmer with thunderstorms ruling the second half of the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon as temperatures try to warm into the low 50s. The chilly northeast wind will continue to gust between 20 and 30 MPH.
Mostly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s and lower 30s. Winds relax tonight which will also help temperatures drop.
Spring begins at 5:37 AM Saturday! After a chilly morning with sub-freezing temperatures, we’ll see spring-like high temperatures near 60 degrees in the afternoon, all under beautifully sunny skies.
While Saturday night won’t be as cold as the previous night, it will still be chilly with lows in the 30s. Skies remain clear tomorrow night.
