FORECAST: Cold start to a nice first weekend of spring!

- OVERNIGHT: Clear skies, temps fall into the 20s and 30s
- SPRING BEGINS: Saturday morning at 5:37 a.m. ET
- WEEKEND: Sunny skies with highs in the 60s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a clear night and temperatures are dropping like a rock now that the winds have settled down. Expect lows near freezing in Louisville while those in more rural areas will wake up to lows in the 20s.
In ironic fashion, the coldest morning of the week will officially kick off spring at 5:37 a.m. Saturday. By the afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine and temperatures working their way back up into the lower 60s.
Saturday night won’t be quite as cold, but all of us will wake up in the 30s on Sunday morning under clear skies.
The sunshine will continue on Sunday as temperatures bump their way into the mid 60s by the afternoon.
We’ll introduce a few clouds into the forecast on Monday as highs get closer to 70 degrees, but storm chances will return in earnest by Tuesday. Several rounds of showers and storms are possible next week as highs generally stay in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
