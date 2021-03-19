FORECAST: Last day of winter and it will be chilly

WEATHER HEADLINES
- WIND: Gusts up to 30 mph at times today will keep a chill to the air
- SPRING BEGINS: Saturday Morning at 5:37 AM ET
- NEXT WEEK: Warmer with thunderstorms ruling the second half of the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will break up in phases today with increasing amounts of sunshine as the day wears on. The chilly northeast wind will have a bite to it. Highs will reach the lower 50s but it certainly won’t feel like it.
Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night as temperatures drop into the 20s and lower 30s. Winds will also calm down quite a bit during this time.
Spring begins at 5:37am Saturday! After a chilly morning near freezing we’ll see spring-like high temperatures near 60 degrees in the afternoon, all under beautifully sunny skies.
Clear and cold Saturday night, just not AS cold as the previous night; lows in the 30s.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.