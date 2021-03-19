JCPS could hold in-person graduations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In total 6,200 seniors within Jefferson County Public Schools are expected to graduate this year, and Superintendent Dr. Marty Polio is pushing for in-person ceremonies for the 2021 graduating class.
After a year of wondering what a graduation could possibly look like, seniors are now just days away from a possible answer. Pollio said next Tuesday, he will make a recommendation for all JCPS High Schools to conduct in-person graduations for seniors.
“I won’t have a prom. I won’t have a senior week,” high school senior Jasmine Winn said. “People overlooked seniors and the things they’ve missed out on.”
Pollio shared how he envisions the mile-marker achievements taking place during a pandemic:
- All graduations will take place outside on each school’s individual football fields.
- If the school does not have a field, the ceremony will take place at another school.
- To give plenty of room for social distancing, each school will have multiple ceremonies.
- At each of those graduations, masks and social distancing will be required.
While JCPS students and parents will have to wait for the board’s approval, at the University of Louisville, in-person graduations will take place in May.
“I think commencement is an excellent opportunity to see your friends and celebrate together,” Zach Pennington said.
Pennington is a history and political science major at UofL. He will be one of many getting the chance to walk across the stage at Cardinal Stadium in May.
This is the first time graduation will take place at Cardinal Stadium. It normally takes place at the KFC Yum! Center.
