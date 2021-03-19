$500K bond set for man who brandished gun at JCPS elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - The man arrested yesterday after bringing a gun onto the grounds of an elementary school and pointing it at staff has been arraigned.
Bond for Patrick Wesley, 36, of Louisville, was set at $500,000 cash. He was not to have any weapons or be in contact with the school or any witnesses.
Wesley was arrested at Greenwood Elementary School, 5801 Greenwood Road, by Louisville Metro police. Wesley allegedly told staff they had 10 minutes to get his child before he attempted to break into the school several times. He then allegedly pointed the gun at school staff, threatening them.
The judge ruled that Wesley is a danger to the public. If he is released on bond, he will be placed on home incarceration.
Wesley’s next court date was set for March 29.
