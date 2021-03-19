KDE to update school social distancing guidance in light of CDC recommendation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Education could update its Healthy at School guidance as soon as next week, following a recommendation from the CDC that relaxes social distancing requirements in schools.
“We appreciate the CDC evaluating new evidence as it becomes available. We feel that this is really important as we have seen throughout the pandemic sometimes on a day by basis to have guidance update and tweaked,” KDE spokesperson Toni Konz Tatman said.
The CDC updated it’s “operational strategy” for K-12 schools Friday, “revising physical distancing recommendations “to reflect at least 3 feet between students in classrooms and provide clearer guidance when a greater distance (such as 6 feet) is recommended.”
The CDC requires established the following guidelines:
· In elementary schools, students should be at least 3 feet apart.
· In middle schools and high schools, students should be at least 3 feet apart in areas of low, moderate, or substantial community transmission. In areas of high community transmission, middle and high school students should be 6 feet apart if cohorting is not possible.
Tatman said KDE officials will work through the weekend to modify social distancing guidelines for Kentucky schools.
“This is certainly a step in the right direction for our schools,” she said. “We believe that it’s going to really allow some additional flexibility and additional support for our schools.”
Norton Healthcare pediatrician Dr. Daniel Blatt called the new guidance reassuring.
“The data has shown that there’s not a lot of spread of COVID-19 in the school setting, the schools that do proper masking, hand hygiene, they do well with 3 feet of distancing.”
In an unrelated media briefing Friday, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio was asked about the CDC guidance before it was announced.
“I think that would give us a little more flexibility for our schools, I’d been hoping for that for a while,” he said.
Pollio told reporters that JCPS would not consider the recommendation until it was officially announced.
“Our schools have developed plans for six feet, we will remain with that … we don’t want to change until we get the guidance from the CDC,” he said.
In a statement to WAVE 3, JCPS Board of Education President Dr. Chris Kolb said the CDC recommendation would only “change things” if a community is in a lower level of community transmission:
The CDC has not changed their criteria for risk of transmission or what is required under each category. According to the CDC, Jefferson County is still in the “red” or high risk category. According to the CDC, when a community is in this category: “Elementary schools in hybrid learning mode or reduced attendance.”
