Local business adapts to challenges during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a tough year for small businesses across the city because of COVID-19. The owner of a Louisville tattoo shop is expressing his gratitude to everyone who helped keep his business open during a long year.
Thursday marked one year since Tattoo Charlie’s, a local tattoo and piercing shop on Preston Highway, closed its doors because of pandemic.
Owners said they did not know the fate of the family business that started nearly 50 years ago.
“At the time we didn’t know what to expect, we didn’t know how long we’d be closed we expected it’d be two weeks and it ended up being two months,” owner Buddy Wheeler said.
Wheeler said when COVID-19 began taking over our lives, tattoo studios were not trained to protect customers or employees from the deadly virus.
“We are very well versed in blood-born pathogens, we’re very well versed in communicable diseases and how they interact with us on a normal basis,” Wheeler said. “But with COVID being airborne, that’s a whole different ball game. It’s not the same thing that we’ve been trained for.”
After the shop closed its doors a year ago, the tattoo studio donated protective equipment for use by frontline healthcare workers at Norton and Baptist Health.
When it came time to open his store back up two months later, Wheeler said that time was used to create safety measures for customers and his crew.
“We all took (World Health Organization) courses on airborne pathogens,” Wheeler said. “I added UV sterilization systems to the duct work to keep, that kills viruses and keeps bacterial transmission down.”
Wheeler’s father, Charlie, started the business in 1973, always putting safety and health first. Wheeler says this COVID-19 era has been tough, but he’s thankful for his community and their trust.
“So many people are still struggling, business owners and just regular people. So I’m really grateful I’ve been able to come through this with my artists and with my staff as well as we have,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said business has been busier than ever. Even with new restrictions he’s looking forward to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccines when he and his team can get vaccinated.
