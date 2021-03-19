Louisville Asian-Americans react to Atlanta-area shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As people in Atlanta set up a memorials to honor the victims of the deadly shootings at two massage parlors, police in Georgia said Thursday “nothing is off the table” in the investigation.
Eight people were killed in the shootings. Six of them were Asian American women.
According to a report from the group Stop AAPI Hate, there were nearly 4,000 incidents reported within the past year since the COVID-19 pandemic started from mid-March 2020 to the end of February 2021. A majority of the incidents reported involved verbal harassment and shunning, according to the report.
The news of Tuesday’s Atlanta area shootings was heartbreaking for Asian Americans across the country, including in Louisville.
“I’m hearing chatter now among our supporters and on our social networks about a little nervousness now within the communities when it comes to going out,” Joel Buna, executive director at the Asian Institute Crane House in Louisville, said.
The Crane House is a nonprofit that serves as a community resource that promotes Asian culture and heritage through arts, education and outreach.
“Hearing what happened in Atlanta is heartbreaking. It’s not surprising, but it’s nothing we expect,” Buna said.
After hearing celebrities talk about their experiences of racism and rise of attacks on Asian-Americans, Buna said it reminds him of what he’s experienced.
“I experienced that when I was a young kid but I never thought it was anything that would that would transfer to what’s happening now,” he said. “This was happening a long time ago, but it just reminds me that these issues don’t go away. We really now have to face the reality now of what is happening.”
Kentucky State Representative Nima Kulkarni is the only Asian-American legislator currently serving in the General Assembly. She, too, said she’s heartbroken, but is also not surprised something like this happened.
“Given the escalation and trending upwards of anti Asian-American rhetoric, anti Asian-American acts of aggression, I think this was something that was inevitable at some point,” Kulkarni said. “[Tuesday’s shooting] is not an isolated incident and we need to understand all these events in a larger context if we are able to move forward and have healing conversations about what is happening in our community.”
Kulkarni is helping organize a vigil to honor the nine victim’s of the Atlanta-area shootings. It will be Sunday, March 21, at 6 p.m. at Louisville Waterfront Park. Kulkarni said she wants to honor the victim’s lives and raise awareness of the increase in anti-Asian hate crime incidents.
Buno said the Crane House is working with government partners about where people can turn to report a hate crime or discrimination in our area.
“There definitely is a need to make sure we monitor any hate crime or any Asian hate or discrimination and all hate or discrimination here in Louisville,” he said.
