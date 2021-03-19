Louisville health leaders look to expand on vaccine availability

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been one year since the first death was reported in Louisville as a result of COVID-19.
As it stands now, months of vaccinations in the city of have culminated in nine weeks of declining cases and vaccination efforts aren’t slowing.
During those months of vaccinations, the site at Broadbent arena has been the city’s largest, administering over 65,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, but health care leaders haven’t become complacent.
More sites will be opening up at the end of the month.
One will be at Shawnee Park, heralded as a huge move for West Louisville.
The largest site to come will open next month at Cardinal Stadium, operated by UofL Health.
Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday it’s progress he’s happy to see.
“A 24-lane site, so think bout that,” said Fischer. “We think [Broadbent] is very efficient, but imagine multiplying this times five or six, so we’ll be expecting for to five thousand vaccines a day over there at Cardinal Stadium.”
Louisville’s top health officials backed Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation to expand vaccinations to those over 50, anybody over 16 with underlying conditions and essential employees.
That would start Monday and the site at Broadbent Arena had appointments as early as next week, as of Friday.
Employers have the ability to work with LouVax, the site at Broadbent, to vaccinate their employees. They said Friday they can facilitate the process here.
