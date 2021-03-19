878 new COVID-19 related cases, 15 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,510 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Friday morning, there had been 676,247 cases reported in the state, with 878 new cases and 15 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 1,356,761 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 35,481 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says with 915,719 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 8,592,072 tests have been preformed to date. The state maintains a 3.2% positivity rate.
