Paul accuses Fauci of ‘theater’ when it comes to wearing masks. What do doctors say?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, doctors say the need to wear a mask essentially comes down to one word: variants.
When vaccinated, there still is a single digit chance you could come down with COVID-19.
And vaccines are expected to be less effective against variants or mutations in the virus.
“As the virus continues to mutate, it will slowly or eventually work its way around these vaccines,” UofL Infectious Disease specialist Dr. Mark Burns said. “Because that’s what viruses do to survive. Eventually it will work its way around the vaccine such that the vaccines may actually become ineffective or barely effective against these variants.”
Right now, the CDC recommends you take off the mask only when you are around other fully vaccinated people, or healthy people in a single household.
Other than those situations, widely accepted medical advice says the threat of variants makes mask wearing essential in limiting the spread of those new strains.
“We still want to try to prevent transmission,” Norton Healthcare epidemiologist Dr. Paul Schulz said. “Transmission leads to replication. Replication leads to mutation. Mutation tends to lead to bad things and so you want to avoid those bad things.”
On Thursday, Kentucky republican Senator Rand Paul, confronted Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, by saying the wearing of a face mask by people who have been vaccinated was unnecessary “theater.”
“If you have immunity they are theater,” Paul said. “If you already have immunity, you’re wearing a mask to give comfort to others. You’re not wearing a mask because of any science.
“I totally disagree with you,” Fauci replied.
Paul was the first US Senator to test positive for COVID-19 in May of 2020.
In February of 2021, Ohio democratic Senator Sherrod Brown chided Paul for not wearing a mask on the Senate floor.
“In a packed Senate chamber with stenographers and colleagues just feet away from him,” Brown said in a Tweet, “Rand Paul refuses to put on a mask and puts the health of everyone around him at risk. This isn’t political. Wear a mask.”
Paul’s comments Thursday attempt to exploit a lag in definitive research into the relatively new virus.
The website of the CDC states, “Until more is known, fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart from other people.”
