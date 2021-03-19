Pollio commends staff following Greenwood Elementary gun incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “It’s sad we live in a world that this would happen, and it happens all over America,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said about a man showing up to Greenwood Elementary School with a gun.
The incident happened on Thursday during lunchtime, according to a JCPS spokesperson.
Sources told WAVE 3 News Patrick Wesley, 36, told staff they had 10 minutes to get his child before trying to break into the school several times. He then allegedly pointed the gun at school staff, threatening them.
The entire school was placed on lockdown.
After not being able to enter, the suspect got into his vehicle before witnesses said he tried to ram the doors.
No one was hurt, and Pollio credited that partly to Greenwood Elementary staff who he said followed the district’s safety procedures.
“I’m visiting Greenwood this afternoon to thank them for their work,” Pollio said. “Everything I’ve seen to this point, the faculty and staff at Greenwood Elementary and the leadership did an incredible job of stepping up and ensuring safety of their students.”
Pollio added JCPS will continue to add more mental health counselors inside the schools for its students.
“Schools are not immune to issues that happen in the community, so we have to work to improve those as an entire community, not just schools, and we’ll continue to provide more resources and supports to our schools,” he said.
LMPD arrested Wesley on the school grounds shortly after the incident Thursday and charged him with terroristic threatening, two counts of wanton endangerment, and possession of a weapon on school property.
On Friday, a judge granted Wesley a $500,000 full cash bond and ordered him to have no weapons or contact with any JCPS-affiliated building or staff member.
At the time this article was published, Wesley remains in jail.
