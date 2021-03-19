Pop-up vaccination clinic held at First Virginia Baptist Church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - First Virginia Baptist Church and Norton Healthcare partnered together to host a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic Thursday.
The church offered COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment and walk-ins up until 11 a.m.
Pastor Charles Duncan, who has received both dose of the vaccine, said he stood in front of his congregation and encouraged everyone to roll up their sleeves.
“Pay no attention to the people saying to not take the shot, it is good for you and it is good for the community,” Duncan said.
First Virginia Baptist Church was the sixth faith-based vaccine event Norton Healthcare has participated in since mid-February.
