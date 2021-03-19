Shaker Heights singing K9 puts on a show to Eric Church’s ‘Springsteen’

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Hey Eric Church, are you looking for a duet partner for this year’s Academy of County Music Awards?
When K9 Igor isn’t fighting crime, he’s singing along to his favorite country star.
Apparently, Church’s #1 four-legged friend has been practicing “Springsteen” for months.
On Friday, Shaker Heights Police showed off his chops in the cruiser by posting this unlikely duet on Facebook.
So if anyone happens to have Eric Church’s number, Shaker Heights Police would like to have it.
