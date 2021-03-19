SummerWorks program kicks off 11th year helping find summer jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With summer on its way, local leaders are kicking off the beginning of the SummerWorks program, helping Louisville teens find summer jobs throughout the city.
Mayor Greg Fischer, along with JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, announced the start of the program Thursday at the YouthBuild Louisville headquarters in downtown Louisville.
For the program’s eleventh year, SummerWorks is providing multiple online tools helping teens between the age of 16 and 21 to find and get prepared for upcoming job offerings.
“This year, we have an opportunity to keep building on our strong foundation to make it the best season yet for youth and employers,” Fischer said.
Through a partnership with JCPS and Greater Louisville Inc., hundreds of students within the school district will be given a chance to obtain summer employment or work-learn experiences at multiple non-profits and agencies across the city.
“JCPS values our partnership with SummerWorks and the hundreds of students who have received real, paying jobs through this program,” Pollio said. “We’re looking forward to the expansion of our partnership this summer.”
The program, founded in 2011 by Mayor Fischer, has placed Louisville youth in more than 6,700 summer jobs.
For more information on the program and how to apply, visit the SummerWorks website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.