Clarke leaving UK for NBA

(WAVE) - UK announced on Friday that freshman Terrence Clarke will submit his name for the NBA Draft and will not return to Lexington.
Clarke was limited to just eight games in his one season at UK.
A leg injury sidelined him for the entire Southeastern Conference regular season schedule. He did return to score two points and dish out three assists in nine minutes in the Cats season ending 74-73 loss to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament.
Clarke averaged 9.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in eight games.
