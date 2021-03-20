FORECAST: Gorgeous first weekend of spring!

- SPRING BEGINS: Saturday morning at 5:37 a.m. ET
- WEEKEND: Sunny with highs in the 60s
- NEXT WEEK: Warmer with thunderstorms ruling the second half of the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spring officially arrived at 5:37 AM this morning and it’s going to feel like it this afternoon. Expect high temperatures to warm into the low 60s under abundant sunshine.
Tonight won’t be quite as cold, but all of us will wake up in the 30s on Sunday morning under a clear sky.
The gorgeous weather continues on Sunday! We’ll see some high clouds roll into the region by the afternoon, but we’ll remain mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s.
Expect partly cloudy conditions Sunday night and it will be a bit milder with lows in the low 40s.
Next week starts off on a warm and dry note, but showers will be possible on Tuesday. An unsettled pattern is shaping up for the second half of the week.
