FORECAST: More sunshine and rising temperatures

- SUNDAY: Sunshine and warmer
- NEXT WEEK: Unsettled weather pattern with several rain/storm chances
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nice evening to fire up the grill as temperatures fall through the 50s. Tonight won’t be as cold, but all of us will wake up in the 30s on Sunday morning under a clear sky.
The gorgeous weather continues on Sunday! We’ll see lots of sunshine with only a few high clouds late in the day. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s for highs. Expect partly cloudy conditions Sunday night and it will be a bit milder with lows in the low 40s.
The warming trend continue on Monday when highs climbs into the upper 60s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, but overall it will still be a nice day.
Our next chance for rain comes on Tuesday when scattered showers and storms move through. A few more rounds of showers and storms are possible for the second half of the week as highs generally stay in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
