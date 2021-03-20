Golden Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are searching for a missing 84-year-old Louisville woman last seen near the Limerick/Old Louisville neighborhoods Friday afternoon.
Margaret Woodson, 84, was last seen near the 900 block of South 5th Street Friday around 3 p.m., according to MetroSafe.
Woodson is listed as 5 foot 5 inches, weighing 100 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an army green blouse with a colored design on its collar, a black side shoe with a white design, and a long brown jacket with fur.
Anyone with any information on Woodson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
