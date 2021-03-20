Gov. Beshear: 644 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 25 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Saturday on new COVID-19 case numbers within the commonwealth.
Beshear confirmed an additional 644 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Saturday, with the total number of cases reported in the commonwealth since the pandemic began now at 420,512.
An additional 25 deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Saturday according to Besehar. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Kentucky is now 5,720.
The positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now 3.07 percent.
In vaccine updates, a total of 1,158,369 people have been fully vaccinated in Kentucky, with at least 1,231,965 people who have received their first dose.
Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 457
- Patients currently in ICU : 111
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 65
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
