Indiana residents 40 and older eligible for COVID vaccine beginning Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Residents in the Hoosier state aged 40 or older will soon be eligible to sign up to receive their COVID vaccine.
The Indiana Department of Health announced that starting Monday, March 22, Indiana residents aged 40 and up will be able to register for an appointment to receive a shot.
More information on where to make and schedule appointments can be found at the health department’s website. Indiana residents can also call 211 for assistance in scheduling an appointment.
The health department said due to the eligibility increase, long wait times may be expected.
Currently, eligibility in Indiana is on Phase 1B and limited to patients 45 or older, individuals with high-risk conditions, frontline healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, first responders, veterans and educators.
As of Saturday, a total of 2,304,727 total doses have been administered in Indiana, and 915,719 individuals have been fully vaccinated.
