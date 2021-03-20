Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 925 new cases, 6 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Saturday on new COVID-19 cases reported within the state.
Saturday’s report confirmed an additional 925 cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday, according to the ISDH. Total number of cases reported in the state since the pandemic began is now 677,135.
The health department also confirmed six additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Indiana to 12,515.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 8,624,407 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 3,210,529 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered as reported on Saturday is 32,419, with 5,689 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state is now listed as 3.2 percent for all tests administered.
Earlier Saturday, the ISDH announced that vaccine eligibility would increase to residents 40 and up starting Monday, March 22. So far, 915,719 individuals in Indiana have been fully vaccinated.
