Kentucky governor says everyone 16 and older can be vaccinated next month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday, Kentuckians 50 years and older will be added into the vaccination priority list. Right now, Phase 1C is Kentucky includes 60 and older, essential workers and people with health conditions as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has hopes of everyone ages 16 and older wanting the shot will be eligible by April 12. The governor said this can happen with an increase in supply of COVID-19 doses, along with additional vaccine sites adding to the 570 we have now.
“They’re going to go a long way in helping us get to our current 108,000, 120,000 doses a week,” Beshear said. “We get to reach that ability to provide 200,000 plus near the end of this month, especially through April and May.”
In Indiana, age has been the priority. Health care workers, first responders, people 45 years and older, and pregnant women can get the shot.
“We’ve also identified several special groups here including people with down syndrome, people with sickle cell, people with thalassemia, people undergoing chemotherapy, and also people with solid organ transplants” Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris explained.
There’s no set date on when the next tier of Hoosiers will be eligible for vaccinations, but health officials like Dr. Eric Yazel, the Clark County health officer, said it will be as soon as possible.
“Basically when you open a new tier, the spots just disappear immediately cause there’s a mad rush to get your appointment, then after a few days you start to see that slow down and some spots open up and that’s when we immediately move into the next tier,” Yazel said. “So, I think there’s been some frustration because it seems a little bit less organized, but that lets us move a lot faster in the vaccine roll out.”
Indiana Health officials are hoping people aged 40 and older will be eligible for the shot by next week.
In Kentucky, residents 50 and older can start making their vaccination appointments.
