Police investigating deadly rollover accident on I-265 near New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A semi-truck driver has died following a single vehicle collision on I-265 Northbound near the New Cut Road exit Saturday morning, according to police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed the incident happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning. A semi-truck was reported overturned on I-265 between the Stonestreet and New Cut Road exits.
The driver, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Smiley said no other vehicles or injuries were reported in the collision, and authorities continue to investigate what may have caused the accident.
