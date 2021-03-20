TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-71 North near county line due to multi-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is at a standstill as crews are working a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 71 near the Jefferson/Oldham county line.
According to Trimarc, six vehicles were involved in a vehicle collision on I-71 Northbound near mile marker 11 around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
All lanes, including the left and right shoulders have been blocked while officials work to clear the scene. Southbound lanes are unaffected.
No other details were provided at this time.
