TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-71 North near county line due to multi-vehicle crash

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on I-71 North near county line due to multi-vehicle crash
Traffic is at a standstill as crews are working a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 71 near the Jefferson/Oldham county line. (Source: TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt | March 20, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT - Updated March 20 at 6:06 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is at a standstill as crews are working a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 71 near the Jefferson/Oldham county line.

According to Trimarc, six vehicles were involved in a vehicle collision on I-71 Northbound near mile marker 11 around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

All lanes, including the left and right shoulders have been blocked while officials work to clear the scene. Southbound lanes are unaffected.

No other details were provided at this time.

This story may be updated.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.