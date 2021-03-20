Western Kentucky man found dead in barn outside home

CRITTENDEN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead near his home on Friday.
According to Crittenden County Coroner Brad Gilbert, authorities were called to a residence off Blackburn Church Road around 3 p.m. Gilbert says they found 30-year-old Nathan Wright in a barn behind his home.
Wright is a Union County native and had four children.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday in Louisville.
The Coroner’s Office, Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer fire officials are currently investigating.
We will update this story once more information is available.
