FORECAST: Dry start to the week then showers

- MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild
- THIS WEEK: Unsettled weather pattern with several rain/storm chances
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s going to be a pleasant evening for outdoor dining or to go for a walk. Just a few high clouds move through this evening into the overnight with lows falling into the upper 30s to mid 40s.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, but it will still be a nice day. It will be mild again with highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Clouds thicken Monday night leading a mostly cloudy sky, but we won’t see any rain. The clouds will keep temperatures from dropping much with lows in the low 50s.
A cold front will approach on Tuesday bringing some scattered showers and storms to WAVE Country. While a few showers are possible during the morning, the better chance comes during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s.
Rounds of showers and storms are possible for the second half of the week as highs generally stay in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
