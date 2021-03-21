Gov. Beshear: 10 straight weeks of declining COVID cases in Ky., 316 new cases Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - For the tenth straight week, Governor Andy Beshear announced the commonwealth has posted declining COVID-19 case reports.
In Sunday’s report, the governor announced that 1,175,442 Kentuckians have been vaccinated so far.
“That means 34 percent of Kentuckians 18 and up have now been at least partially vaccinated,” Beshear said.
The commonwealth’s positivity rate is now at 2.97 percent based on a seven-day rolling average, the lowest report since July 3.
An additional 316 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky were confirmed Sunday, with the total number of cases reported in the commonwealth since the pandemic began now at 420,828.
Beshear also confirmed an additional 16 deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday, and two more deaths coming from audit reports. The total number of Kentuckians who have died due to the virus is now 5,738.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 463
- Patients currently in ICU : 111
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 71
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional information will be provided in Monday’s report.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.