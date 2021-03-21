Hoop news from UK , U of L camps; Williams to return for next season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some news from the Louisville and Kentucky basketball programs.
The Cards’ Malik Williams announced he’ll return to play next season for Louisville. Williams, who was able to play in just a handful of games this past season due to injury, made his announcement on social media.
U of L signees, Eric Van Der Heijden and Bobby Pettiford, have been released from their commitments to pursue other schools.
On the UK front, freshman B.J. Boston announced his intention to declare for the NBA Draft.
