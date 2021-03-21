LMPD: Homicide investigation underway after body found in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Russell neighborhood early Sunday morning.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed officers were sent to the intersection of Elliott Avenue and 26th Street around 3:00 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person down.
Officers arrived and found an adult male dead at the location. Investigators believe the man had died due to foul play.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is currently handling the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.