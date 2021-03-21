Local restaurants look to spring and bounce back

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some local restaurants are reporting things are looking up, as we move into spring.
Around the city it was busy with activity as people were enjoying weekend brunch at local restaurants.
“It’s starting to feel like we are really roaring back. As the weather has warmed up, we have seen a significant increase in traffic,” George Morris, manager of Toast on Market said.
Morris said the weekends have always brought folks to the restaurant, and he said he’s beginning to see more people stopping in on weekdays.
“It’s the beautiful weather, it’s the vaccines, that are getting out there. People are feeling optimistic,” Morris said.
He said he’s noticed his customers seem to be settling into a dine-out experience amid a pandemic. Meaning they don’t mind wearing masks and practicing all CDC guidelines.
“You’ll be sitting in the dining room and someone will be talking about their vaccine and where they have just gotten it and they are really excited. And then someone will overhear, and they will ask questions and they’re telling them where they got it,” Morris said.
This past Friday, Governor Andy Beshear allowed for bars to be open and hour longer. For restaurants like Toast that close early, that doesn’t help much.
Morris did say he would like to see some rules on social distancing relaxed, because that would help all restaurants.
“It’s hard to get those seats in there when you’ve got 6 feet of distance. If as the CDC is doing with the schools, move back down to 3 feet of distancing, I think that could make a big difference,” Morris said.
Morris said until more restrictions are lifted, he is looking forward to more people wanting to eat outside due to warmer weather.
