Man found shot to death in Russell neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Russell neighborhood early Sunday morning.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed officers were sent to the intersection of Elliott Avenue and 26th Street around 3:00 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person down. Arriving officers found Jarvis Patterson, 36, of Louisville, dead. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Patterson died from a gunshot wound.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is currently handling the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.