Man shot and killed at 1st & Broadway Thorntons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a shooting at a busy gas station Saturday evening.
LMPD said they were called to the Thorntons around 9:30 pm Saturday.
They found a man there who’d been shot.
He was taken to University of Louisville hospital but died from his injuries.
LMPD says they have all parties accounted for, but haven’t clarified if they’ve made an arrest.
Police believe the victim was a man in his 20′s, but his name hasn’t been released yet.
