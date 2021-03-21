MetroSafe: Police investigating shooting in the Russell neighborhood

March 21, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating following reports of a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 12:19 a.m. to the intersection of South 26th Street and Cedar Street on reports of a shooting. Dispatchers said two victims were possibly involved.

No other details were provided at this time.

WAVE 3 News has crews on the scene and will update this story with more information.

