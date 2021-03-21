One man dead, one woman sent to hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man has died and a woman was sent to the hospital due to a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 12:19 a.m. to the intersection of South 26th Street and Cedar Street on reports of a shooting.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed that when officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.
One woman who had also been shot at the location was sent to University Hospital and is listed in stable condition at this time.
The investigation is ongoing by LMPD’s Homicide Unit.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.