Shawnee neighborhood shooting sends man to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been sent to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to a shooting reported in the 400 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive around 2 p.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, police found an adult man who had been shot at the location. He was sent to University Hospital for treatment, where he is expected to survive.
There are no arrests at this time, and investigation is ongoing by Louisville Metro Police.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
