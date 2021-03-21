Silver Creek boys a win away from a title

Silver Creek held a slim one point lead, 20-19, at halftime. The Dragons then built a cushion in the third quarter as they were sparked by Trey Kaufman-Renn, Branden Northern, and Kooper Jacobi. Kaufman-Renn scored on a spin move in the lane to give the Dragons a 30-25 lead over Guerin. Then Jacobi blocked a shot which ignited a fast break that resulted in a Northern bucket to put Silver Creek up six, 32-26. Kaufman-Renn and Jacobi each tallied 15 points for the winners, who led 34-29 after the third quarter.