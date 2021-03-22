Cats Use Balanced Attack to Advance in the NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (WAVE) -SAN ANTONIO – SEC Player of the Year Rhyne Howard had 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals as the fourth-seeded Kentucky women’s basketball team beat 13th-seeded Idaho State 71-63 on Sunday in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Senior guard Chasity Patterson added 14 points and three rebounds for the Cats, while junior Blair Green came off the bench to score 10 points. The Cats advance to the second round and will face Iowa on Tuesday.
Kentucky found themselves down 18-8 in the first quarter before going on a 13-2 run to take a 21-20 lead in the second quarter. The Cats led 30-24 at the half.
Kentucky stretched the lead to 20, 51-31, early in the fourth quarter after Patterson hit a three, then made one of two at the line on UK’s next possession. With Kentucky leading 69-53, Idaho State went on one last run, scoring seven in a row to cut the lead to 69-60, but only 14 seconds remained in the game. Emma King would hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left before Idaho State got a three at the buzzer to provide the final margin.
