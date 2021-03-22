Cats Use Balanced Attack to Advance in the NCAA Tournament

Kentucky stretched the lead to 20, 51-31, early in the fourth quarter after Patterson hit a three, then made one of two at the line on UK’s next possession. With Kentucky leading 69-53, Idaho State went on one last run, scoring seven in a row to cut the lead to 69-60, but only 14 seconds remained in the game. Emma King would hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left before Idaho State got a three at the buzzer to provide the final margin.