Doctors warn of another possible COVID-19 spike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A reported 21 states are beginning to see cases tick up again. Doctors said there are several factors to be considered.
While Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases have been on the decline for 10 weeks, data is being watched closely to makes sure that cases don’t rise as they are in other states.
New York, Hawaii and New Jersey are just a few states seeing cases go up.
“I think there are a lot of different variables. There’s how many people are getting in close contact, have they been vaccinated,” Norton Assistant Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Schulz said.
Schulz said there is no one answer to why cases are beginning to rise in other areas of the country.
“In clinical medicine we say it’s multi-factorial, we don’t know exactly what the one thing is,” Schulz said.
On Thursday, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said the rise in cases could be contributed to some areas around the country getting rid of mask mandates and other guidelines. Another contributor could be more people are traveling than they did before.
“I think it’s going to be interesting to see if there is another wave if you will, or spike around the country in general, around spring break,” Schulz said.
He added that history maps out spikes in cases following holidays and major events that brought people together.
At Walden School, if a student travels during spring break, the private school is requiring them to quarantine after coming home.
“One thing we know from last year is that some people did go out and do things whether it was late spring, or summer and they brought it back to their community,” Schulz said.
While more people are getting vaccinated, state health leaders said in order to keep cases at bay, hand washing, masks and distancing are good practices until were all told otherwise.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.