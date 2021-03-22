FORECAST: Warm with sun and clouds today

- TUESDAY: A few showers possible
- THURSDAY: Main rain chance for the week; locally heavy rain possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mid to high clouds will move through the area today leading to a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We’ll have enough sunshine, combined with a south wind, to push highs into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon.
Clouds thicken tonight making for a mostly cloudy sky, but we won’t see any rain. The clouds will keep temperatures from dropping much with lows in the low 50s.
A cold front will approach on Tuesday bringing some scattered showers and storms to WAVE Country. While a few showers are possible during the morning, the better chance comes during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s
Scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible Tuesday night with lows in the 50s.
