Gov. Beshear: ‘This is an amazing day,’ long-term care facility active COVID cases hit new low

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Monday on COVID-19 in the commonwealth and the continued vaccine rollout.
Beshear started by mentioning the number of active cases within long-term care facilities is one of the lowest reports seen in quite some time, with currently 79 active resident cases and 91 active staff cases of COVID-19.
Long-term care facilities today reported only two additional positive resident cases, five additional staff cases, and one additional death.
“I do not remember the last time that the number of new positive cases for residents were this low,” Beshear said. “I mean, this is an amazing day.”
On Monday, vaccine eligibility opened up to Kentucky residents aged 50 and older. Beshear also clarified that all individuals with intellectual or behavioral conditions are also eligible within Phase 1C and can sign up for the vaccine.
The new report confirmed 294 additional cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, which Beshear said is about 102 cases lower than last Monday. Total number of cases reported in the commonwealth since the pandemic began is now 421,121.
Beshear also confirmed 11 additional deaths reported Monday, stating the deaths reported did not occur in the month of March. An additional 50 deaths were confirmed through the state’s audit report.
The commonwealth is now at a 2.93 percent positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average.
In vaccination updates, a total of 1,174,374 Kentuckians so far have received at least their first dose of COVID vaccine.
Other information provided in Monday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 434
- Patients currently in ICU : 95
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 63
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
