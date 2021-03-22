Juveniles wounded in California neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting of two juveniles that happen in the city’s California neighborhood.
The shootings were reported around 12:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Osage Ave.
The juveniles, whose age range was not given but said to be males, were taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are believed not to be live-threatening.
The shootings are being investigated by detectives from LMPD’s 2nd Division. Police say there are no suspects at this time.
