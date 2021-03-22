Louisville communities gather to stand with Asian-Americans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Tuesday Atlanta-area shootings are leaving hearts heavy and communities in pain.
During a vigil on Saturday at Waterfront Park people of all different races and ethnicities came together for one reason, to end racism and hate.
The vigil was led by Representative Nima Kulkarni, the first and only Asian-American legislator serving in the General Assembly.
Harry Xu, an Asian man who attended the vigil told Wave 3 News there was no reason for 8 people to be shot and killed.
“It shouldn’t be hate in this society, the U.S. is a peaceful country,” Xu said. “Everybody loves peace.”
Nine people were shot by 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long. Long went on a shooting spree, targeting three spas, he killed eight people, six of those victims were Asian-American women.
Rep. Attica Scott was one of the speakers during the vigil, she delivered an emotional message about hate.
“I’m tired of it and I’m not taking it,” Rep. Scott said. “I didn’t take it yesterday; I’m not taking it today and I’m not taking it tomorrow.”
One woman, Betsy Foster, moved to Kentucky 20 years ago from Georgia, she said the mass shooting is heartbreaking.
“I will continue to fight for unity here in Kentucky and elsewhere as long as I live,” Foster said.
In her letter to send off to Georgia, another woman wrote, “To our Asian American family, you are in our hearts.”
That woman said the shooting is personal because her daughter-in-law and grandchildren are Chinese.
March 27 is a National Day of Action which will call attention to Asian hate and violence.
A rally will be led by Black Lives Matter Louisville and Party For Socialism & Liberation.
Updates on time and location can be found at facebook.com/PSLKentucky or facebook.com/BlackLivesMatterLouisville.
