516 new COVID-19 related cases, 1 new death reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,537 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Monday morning, there had been 678,416 cases reported in the state, with 516 new cases and 1 new death.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 1,442,254 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 42,631 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says with 954,578 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 8,662,932 tests have been preformed to date. The state has a 3.3% positivity rate, an increase of 0.1%.
