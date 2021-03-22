Surprising Central Looks to Stay Unbeaten

On the floor, it’s easy to see why they’re successful. The Jackets are swarming on defense and have a ton of depth. “It’s kind of a luxury for me, and the kids enjoy it because they get to play really hard for certain amount of time, and then when I really need them towards the fourth quarter, they’re fresh enough so they can go ahead and finish it on out,” Pendleton said. “We’re playing team basketball this year. We’re sharing the ball better. We’re talking to each other on the court. Rotating on defense, and we’re just coming together all as one,” said junior guard, Amaya Asher