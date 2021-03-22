Surprising Central Looks to Stay Unbeaten

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Regionals will get underway for both boys and girls high school hoops this week. Only one team playing in either bracket finished the season undefeated, and it’s not one of the blue bloods.
This has been a dream season for Central High school girls basketball. “It’s surreal. It’s something I believed we could do,” said Central junior, Dejah Armstrong. Heading into the Regional Tournament, Central is a perfect 12-0. Something nobody outside of the Central High School gym saw coming except for the team itself, because third year head coach, Deshawn Pendleton predicted it when he took the job. “When he first got here, he told me, by your senior year, that’s going to be our year,” said senior, Taylor Price. “Us going to the regional tournament, having success, third year I kinda circled that when I got here,” said Pendleton.
On the floor, it’s easy to see why they’re successful. The Jackets are swarming on defense and have a ton of depth. “It’s kind of a luxury for me, and the kids enjoy it because they get to play really hard for certain amount of time, and then when I really need them towards the fourth quarter, they’re fresh enough so they can go ahead and finish it on out,” Pendleton said. “We’re playing team basketball this year. We’re sharing the ball better. We’re talking to each other on the court. Rotating on defense, and we’re just coming together all as one,” said junior guard, Amaya Asher
But it goes further than that. These girls are as successful in the classroom as they are on the court with multiple players carrying over a 3.5 GPA. “Just trying to bring excitement back down here to the West End. What’s been going on down here with all the stuff downtown. We’re right down the street from all the protesting and stuff like that. So, we’ve got positive stuff with the protest, so, we want to bring positive stuff here with the girls,” said Pendleton.
Last week, Central won their first district championship in 10 years, going through Manual to do it. “My freshman year when Manual played us they beat us by 40. So, to come back and be victorious over them twice, and get a championship out of it, it’s a good feeling,” commented Price. So, a school who’s basketball success has mostly come from the boys...is looking to add some girls banners to the gym. “To have them maybe add some banners for us would be awesome,” said Armstrong while point out that there aren’t banners in the gym acknowledging past district championships by the girls team.
Also, while this team continues to win, they are honoring former football coach, Ty Scroggins who recently passed away. “Kinda just wanted to pay homage to the man that meant a lot for Central High School,” said Pendleton.
The Jackets look to continue their winning streak in the first round of the regional against Assumption on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.