Youngest JCPS students begin in-person learning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, Jefferson County Public School’s youngest students hopped off the bus and headed for class at George Unseld Early Childhood Learning Center, some of them for the very first time.
“The kids are jumping, they’re singing; they’re dancing,” Michelle Seadler, the school’s principal said. “They’re excited to be back. Just as excited as we are.”
Seadler was there to greet the preschool-aged children and help them off the bus, something she hasn’t been able to do since JCPS closed all in-person learning more than a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is JCPS’s foundation,” she said. “This is the foundation we need to build on, and these kids are the most precious and the most excited to be in school.”
Inside the classroom, teacher Robin Veasey was equally as excited to see her students.
“Some of them come in with that ‘deer in the headlights’ look, because they’ve never been to school before,” Veasey said. “This is literally the first day for some of these babies, and we have a couple students who were here last year, so they’re more familiar with the building.”
Veasey has been working for months to prepare for the students’ arrival. She spaced out the tables, which are now known as “pods” for contact tracing, and lined the floors with green arrows and red stop signs to help the children with social distancing.
Across the hall, Miss Robin’s class was busy learning about proper hand hygiene.
“Now get some soap,” she said to her students.
Some educators told WAVE 3 News putting together a reopening plan for Unseld was difficult, but they feel prepared and optimistic about this school year.
“Our job is to keep (the students) safe and healthy here at school, and that’s a lot,” Veasey said. “We’ve had a lot to learn, we’ve had a lot to do, but it’s working out great. We have an excellent plan in place for our students and our staff, so I feel really good about it.”
“It was a lot of work, but JCPS has given us everything we need to feel safe,” Seadler said. “We have aprons filled with PPE, we have classrooms filled with PPE, we have marked off six feet and we’re ready.”
Around 170 Unseld students have chosen to return to the hybrid learning model, and 50 remain on NTI.
Middle and high school JCPS students will be the final group to return to in-person learning on April 5.
