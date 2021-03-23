Bellarmine beats Army 77-67 in CBI quarterfinal

(WAVE) - Bellarmine outscored Army 46-27 in the second half, overcoming a nine point halftime deficit to beat the Black Knights 77-67 in a College Basketball Invitational quarterfinal on Monday night in Daytona Beach, Florida.
“That game, you know we come out with an 8-0 run, they’re up 9 at halftime, but the game is decided, the second half when we hold them to 31% while shooting 64%, that’s the game,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said.
Army led 40-31 at halftime.
Pedro Bradshaw led Bellarmine with a career-high 31 points and added 11 rebounds.
CJ Fleming scored 17 and Dylan Penn 13.
Bellarmine picks up the first Division I postseason win in school history and improves to 14-7.
The Knights will face Pepperdine (13-12) in a semifinal on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. The Waves beat Longwood 80-66.
Stetson (12-14), like Bellarmine, from the ASUN Conference, will face Coastal Carolina (17-7) in the first semifinal.
