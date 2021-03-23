Doctor encourages those vaccinated who feel sick to get COVID test

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville continues the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, fewer people are being tested for the virus.
According to a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, the city has seen a dramatic decrease in people being tested for COVID-19 in recent weeks. In November, an average of 45,000 people were being tested weekly for COVID-19. In the past four weeks, that number has decrease to 17,000 people.
That decrease makes sense to Norton Healthcare Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Paul Schulz.
“For general public, you’re feeling well, you’ve been vaccinated, I wouldn’t expect testing to be very helpful,” Schulz said.”
However, if someone is feeling ill, Schulz believes there is still value to get tested for a variety of reasons.
“If you’re not sure, it’s probably best to go ahead and get tested,” Schulz said. “That may help you. It may help somebody else that’s close to you. Or it may help the population in general figure something out, because there is work going on behind the scenes with that testing.”
Schulz told WAVE 3 News doctors and scientists use the data from COVID-19 tests to track the virus and potential variants in the community. Though the vaccines have shown to work in reducing extreme cases of the virus and transmission of it, Schulz said it’s still possible to contract the virus if you’ve been vaccinated.
He also said patients need to confirm a positive test before they receive the Bamlanivimab antibody infusion treatment.
“There’s still a value to testing and there probably will be indefinitely,” Schulz said. “It’s just a matter of how much value is there and what is the particular situation.”
Both Norton Healthcare and UofL Health spokespeople confirmed fewer people on average are making appointments to be tested for COVID-19. They said many of the recent appointments have been made by patients need a negative test before undergoing a procedure.
