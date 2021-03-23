FORECAST: Cloudy, mild day with spotty showers

A strong area of low-pressure will track into Central IN by Thursday Evening. As that takes place, rounds of rain/thunderstorms will push into WAVE Country from morning to the night. Some thunderstorms may be on the strong/severe side. After the thunderstorms end, windy conditions remain Thursday night through sunrise Friday. With multiple impacts likely from this system, a cautionary Alert Day has been flagged for Thursday. Expect more adjustments as we get closer in time.