FORECAST: Cloudy, mild day with spotty showers

- TODAY: Spotty showers possible with most areas staying dry
- WEDNESDAY: Warm and Windy; Highs well into the 70s
- THURSDAY: Active day with rounds of t-storms, very heavy rain, and strong wind gusts into the night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Cloudy skies remain through most of our Tuesday as spotty showers continue to track through the region during the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.
Mostly cloudy skies stick around tonight as we watch for a few isolated showers. Temperatures drop into the 50s for overnight lows.
Wednesday will be warm and windy with gusts near 25 MPH during the afternoon. Southerly winds will drive highs well into the 70s tomorrow. A few isolated showers are possible, however, most look to stay dry.
We’ll see a warm and pleasant evening Wednesday before the radar really lights up in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday with showers and thunderstorms. Lows Wednesday night only fall into the 50s.
A strong area of low-pressure will track into Central IN by Thursday Evening. As that takes place, rounds of rain/thunderstorms will push into WAVE Country from morning to the night. Some thunderstorms may be on the strong/severe side. After the thunderstorms end, windy conditions remain Thursday night through sunrise Friday. With multiple impacts likely from this system, a cautionary Alert Day has been flagged for Thursday. Expect more adjustments as we get closer in time.
